Two Persons Die Due To COVID-19 At Patan Hospital

Aug. 7, 2020, 3:53 p.m.

Two COVID-19 patients died on Friday while receiving treatment at Patan Hospital on Friday morning.

Dr. Bishnu Prasad Sharma, Director of the Hospital said that both the patients who were admitted to the hospital on August 3 were found to be infected with the virus.

"A 45-year-old male, originally from Kunauli, Saptari, who was admitted to Star Hospital, Sanepa, after a dog bit him, was found to be COVID-19 positive and he breathed his last on Thursday night," informed Dr. Sharma. He was shifted to Patan hospital from Star Hospital, Sanepa.

Likewise, a 41-year-old female COVID-19 patient died on Friday morning, said Dr. Sharma.

She was also diabetes and cancer patient and was admitted to Patan Hospital on August 3 for the treatment of the same.

