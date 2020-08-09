Capital Kathmandu Recorded The Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases, 92 New Cases Detected In Single Day

Aug. 9, 2020, 4:50 p.m.

Finally, Kathmandu Valley has started to lead in the tally with 92 new cases recorded on Sunday. The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 92 new cases of COVID-19 in Kathmandu Valley today.

Experts argue that this will likely increase in the coming days given the current trends and negligence of the government to take concrete measures to stop the spread of the virus at the community level.

Health experts have already warned that the situation may go out of control if things continue to go unchecked.

In 8,515 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 92 persons were found with the virus infection in the valley itself.

Of the 92 newly identified cases of virus infection, 90 were detected in Kathmandu and two were detected in Lalitpur. No cases of virus infection were detected in Bhaktapur on Sunday.

The new cases were detected in Sunsari 6, Siraha 4, Morang 28, Jhapa 4, Saptari 17, Dhanusa 47, Mahottari 16, Rautahat1, Sarlahi 4, Sindhuli 2, Bara 4, Parsa 73, Nuwakot 4, Chitwan 7, Nawalparasi (East) 4, Ramechhap 1, Sindhupalchowk 1, Dhading 1, Parbat 1, Palpa 1, Kapilvastu 17, Rupandehi 10, Banke 21, Bardiya 1, Dang 4, Dailekh 1, Surkhet 2, Jumla 4, Kalikot 2, Baitadi 1, Dadeldhura 3, Doti 8.

Moreover, 380 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the nation, taking the tally to 22,972 including 16,353 cases of recovery and 75 death cases.

