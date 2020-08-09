Indian Army Provides 10 Ventilators To Nepal Army

Indian Army Provides 10 Ventilators To Nepal Army

Aug. 9, 2020, 12:46 p.m.

Indian Army provides 10 ventilators to the Nepali Army in order to support its efforts to fight against the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra presented the ventilators to Chief of Army Staffs (CoAS) Purna Chnadra Thapa, who is also Honorary General of Indian Army, amid a ceremony held at Nepali Army Headquarters.

According a press release issued by The Embassy of India, these ventilators are designed for a broad range of applications to include advanced invasive or non-invasive respiratory support.

They can be used in support of secondary care in hospitals with ICU, tertiary multispecialty hospitals and dedicated ICUs. Further, due to their compact nature, they are portable and handy in transportation of patients requiring intensive care.

“The Indian army has a long record of extending support to the Nepali Army as a first responder for humanitarian assistance and relief. The gifting of ventilators is part of this continued humanitarian cooperation between the two Armies.

During the handing over, Ambassador Kwatra reaffirmed India’s commitment to provide all necessary help to the people of Nepal in prevailing over the pandemic.

