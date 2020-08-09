Nepal Records 380 COVID-19 New Cases, Total Tally Soars To 22,972 On Sunday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) , has confirmed 380 COVID-19 News Cases on Sunday and total reaches 22972.More

Nepal Confirms 378 COVID-19 News Cases, Total Reaches 22594.

In 8,515 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 380 persons were found with the virus infection, informed Professor Dr. Gautam in the regular press briefing today.

Meanwhile, 40 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours were discharged after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 71.1 percent.

Currently, there are 6,544 active cases of COVID-19 and 11,038 persons, mostly the returnees from abroad, are kept in quarantine.

With this, the national tally has reached 22,972 including 16,353 cases of recovery and 75 death cases.