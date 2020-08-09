Nepal Records 380 COVID-19 New Cases, Total Tally Soars To 22,972 On Sunday

Nepal Records 380 COVID-19 New Cases, Total Tally Soars To 22,972 On Sunday

Aug. 9, 2020, 4:39 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) , has confirmed 380 COVID-19 News Cases on Sunday and total reaches 22972.More

Nepal Confirms 378 COVID-19 News Cases, Total Reaches 22594.

In 8,515 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 380 persons were found with the virus infection, informed Professor Dr. Gautam in the regular press briefing today.

Meanwhile, 40 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours were discharged after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 71.1 percent.

Currently, there are 6,544 active cases of COVID-19 and 11,038 persons, mostly the returnees from abroad, are kept in quarantine.

With this, the national tally has reached 22,972 including 16,353 cases of recovery and 75 death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Capital Kathmandu Recorded The Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases, 92 New Cases Detected In Single Day
Aug 09, 2020
Mahinda Rajapaksa Sworn In As Sri Lanka's PM
Aug 09, 2020
NEA Launches Installation Of Smart Meter
Aug 09, 2020
District Administration Offices Of Kathmandu Valley Closes Issuance Of Passport And Citizenship Certificate
Aug 09, 2020
Police Recovered A Dead Body In Gongabu
Aug 09, 2020

More on Health

Capital Kathmandu Recorded The Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases, 92 New Cases Detected In Single Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
Six Test Positive In Kotal Area In Kathmandu, The Area Sealed Off For COVID-19 Risk By Agencies 11 hours, 30 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirmed 62 COVID-19 Cases On Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal Confirms 378 COVID-19 News Cases, Total Reaches 22594 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal Medical Association Appeals To Improve Health Sector To Fight COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Gets 106 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Mahinda Rajapaksa Sworn In As Sri Lanka's PM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2020
NEA Launches Installation Of Smart Meter By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2020
PM Oli Directed To Build Ram Temple In Ayodhyapuri By News Desk Aug 09, 2020
District Administration Offices Of Kathmandu Valley Closes Issuance Of Passport And Citizenship Certificate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2020
Police Recovered A Dead Body In Gongabu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2020
Indian Army Provides 10 Ventilators To Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75