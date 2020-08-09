Prachanda And His Group’s Activities Are Disgraceful: DPM Pokharel

Ishwar Pokharel, deputy Prime Minister and the standing committee member of Nepal Communist Party accused the activities of chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda and some other senior leaders as disgraceful.

In his interview with The Rising Nepal Link, the government daily, DPM Pokharel said that there is no question for the resignation of prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

“What chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda and some other senior leaders are doing is very disgraceful. If there are intra-party disputes, then they can be resolved internally through dialogue,” said DPM Pokharel

“If there have some shortcomings then they should be corrected. But it is very depressing to see how some senior party leaders have been publicly attacking the government and the Prime Minister. This is not good for the party unity and the movements led by the party, Nepali society and the whole nation.”

He said that during the unification of the two parties, being a chair of the erstwhile CPN-UML KP Sharma Oli and Chairman of the erstwhile CPN-(Maoists) center, had signed the terms of agreement of the unification and formed NCP by dissolving their respective parties.“We have agreed to conduct the unity general convention based on agreement. And the foundation of this agreement will be the understanding between the chairmen duo,”

At the time of unification, chairmen PM Oli and Prachanda played an institutional role, and we all accepted that. Until the unity general convention, the party should move ahead as per the foundation of the agreement reached between the two chairmen. This is the road map ahead.

“But lately, a wrong trend is developing in the party. Prior to sitting for talks with chairman PM Oli, Prachanda held a meeting with the leaders close to his faction and came to meet PM Oli after making his position. Such an act is against the agreement made during the unification,” said DPM Pokharel.

The demand of Prachanda and his seeking resignation of Prime Minister is very hilarious. Prachanda is now a chairman of the unified party because he was leading the erstwhile CPN-Maoist (Centre). And PM Oli is the chairman of the NCP because he was nominated by the general convention of the erstwhile CPN-UML. No one can topple them down from the post. This will be against the party unity. Anyone who is in favor of party unity can never talk such thing.

“Now, the country is grappling with the Coronavirus scourge. This is not the right time to engage in political wrangling. This is the time for all political parties and leaders to stand united against the ongoing problems. Any attempts from anywhere to weaken the party unity will hurt the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Pokhrel in his interview.