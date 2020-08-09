Rain Will Occur Many Parts Of Nepal

Monsoon trough is passing through India close to Nepal’s Southern border. There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells expected over many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Province 2 and Bagmati Province.