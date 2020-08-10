Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Province 1, Gandaki Karnali And Sudur Paschchim

Aug. 10, 2020, 7:05 a.m.

Monsoon trough is passing through close to western parts of Nepal and monsoon is still active across Nepal. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

