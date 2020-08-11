Nepal’s Tally Increase To 23,948 With 638 New Cases On Tuesday

Nepal’s Tally Increase To 23,948 With 638 New Cases On Tuesday

Aug. 11, 2020, 5:06 p.m.

For the first time in the last two weeks, Nepal recorded highest number of COVID-19 cases. Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 638 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

With this, the national tally has reached 23,948 including 16,664 cases of recovery and 83 death cases.

In 10,462 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 638 persons were found with the virus infection.

Similarly, 171 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 69.6 per cent.

Currently, there are 7,201 active cases of COVID-19 and persons, mostly the returnees from abroad, have been placed in quarantine.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

