Nepal Records Eight Deaths From COVID-19 On Wednesday

Aug. 12, 2020, 7:13 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed eight COVID-19 related deaths today.

Eight persons from Kathmandu, Dhading, Dhanusa, Saptari, Morang, Kapilvastu and Bara succumbed to the virus on August 11 and 12, said Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

A 78-year-old female of Teku, Kathmandu and a 75-year-old male of Bara, who were suffering from the virus infection, died on August 12 while receiving treatment at KIST Medical College, Lalitpur.

Likewise, a 32-year-old male COVID-19 patient died on August 11 while receiving treatment at HAMS Hospital, Kathmandu. A 71-year-old male and a 38-year old female, both of Dhanusa, Janakpur, succumbed to the virus infection while undergoing treatment at Nepal Mediciti Hospital and Patan Academy of Health Sciences, Lalitpur respectively.

A 72-year-old-male of Saptari, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died on August 11.

A 55-year-old male of Morang also died of the virus infection on August 12 while he was under treatment at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), Dharan.

Also, a 42-year-old male of Kapilvastu, who was suffering from the virus infection, died on August 12 while receiving treatment at Butwal Corona Temporary Hospital.

