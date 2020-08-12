NIBL Ace Capital Appointed Share Registrar of Soaltee Hotel Limited

NIBL Ace Capital Limited has been appointed as the share registrar of Soaltee Hotel Limited. The Share Registrar Service Agreement made between the two companies on Shrawan 26, 2077 agreed on the matter.

In investing terms, a registrar is an institution, often a bank or trust company, responsible for keeping records of bondholders and shareholders after an issuer offers securities to the public.

Soaltee Hotel had its own department to carry out the operations of a share registrar previously.