Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed With Stage 4 Lung Cancer

Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed With Stage 4 Lung Cancer

Aug. 12, 2020, 4:04 p.m.

Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. The actor had announced a short break from work earlier on Tuesday for a ‘medical treatment’.

Actor Sanjay Dutt has been detected with stage four lung cancer, said sources at Lilavati hospital who are not authorised to talk to the media. The actor, who was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after he complained of breathlessness, was discharged on Monday.

The actor’s oxygen level was fluctuating between 90-92% when he was admitted. He was immediately tested for Covid-19 through rapid antigen kit. But as per the sources, the test result didn’t show any presence of the pathogen of the virus. Later, it was reported that he has develop fluid in his chest.

His diagnosis revealed that he was suffering from stage four lung cancer. “When he was taken to the hospital, he was low on oxygen saturation. But when his Covid-19 report came negative, he run cancer analysis and it came positive,” said a source from the hospital. When contacted his treating doctor, Dr Jalil Parker, refused to make any comment on it citing patient confidentiality.

On Tuesday, Sanjay had announced that he was taking a ‘short break’ from work for ‘some medical treatment’. “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment.” The Khalnaayak actor further said “My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

Among those who tweeted about Sanjay was actor Adhyayan Suman who tweeted, “Sanju sir diagnosed with lung cancer :( #sanjaydutt get well soon sir Folded hands this year why u doing this?”

On August 8, the Munnabhai MBBS actor issued a statement on Twitter assuring his followers that he is “doing well” and his reports for Covid-19 were negative.

Source: The Hindustan Times

News Desk

Three Dead, 32 Injured In A Bus Accident In Doti
Aug 12, 2020
Journalist Balram Baniya’s Dead Body Found In Makwanpur
Aug 12, 2020
Nepal And India Will Meet On August 18 To Discuss Development Issue
Aug 12, 2020
Nepal Limits The Passengers For Repatriation Flight, Entry To Kathmandu Valley Restricted
Aug 12, 2020
Police Public A Women Allegedly Involved In Cold-Blooded Murder In Gongabu
Aug 11, 2020

More on Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Returns Home After Negative Of COVID-19 Test By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Aishwarya And Daughter Aaradhya Test Negative For COVID-19, Return Home By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Bhuwan KC Filed A Defamation Case Against Actress Samragya At Kathmandu District Court By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Her Daughter Aaradhya Admited To Hospital By Agencies 3 weeks, 4 days ago
Aishwarya Rai And Aaradhya Bachchan Test Positive For Coronavirus By Agencies 1 month ago
Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Admitted To Nanavati Hospital By News Desk 1 month ago

The Latest

Nepal Records Eight Deaths From COVID-19 On Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2020
NIBL Ace Capital Appointed Share Registrar of Soaltee Hotel Limited By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2020
Russia Says Medics To Get Anti-COVID Shots In Two Weeks, Rejects Safety Concerns By Reuters Aug 12, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Set Another New Highest Single-Day Record With 138 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2020
Nepal’ COVID-19 Caseload Reaches 24,432 With 484 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2020
Bhutan’s Tally Rises To 110 As Two More Tests Positive To Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75