COAS Thapa Confers Insignia Of Major General To Bigyan Raj Pandey

Aug. 14, 2020, 4:11 p.m.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa has conferred insignia of the rank of Major General to newly promoted Brigadier General Bigyan Raj Pandey, who was promoted to rank of Major General through a Council of Minister’s decision of August 10, amid a special ceremony organized at Army Headquarters, Bhadrakal.

Major General Pandey is posted as a head of Northern Western Areas Command. During the ceremony, high ranking military personals were also present.

