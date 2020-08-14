Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs To 25551 With 594 New Cases

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 594 COVID-19 new cases Friday.With this total reaches to 25551.More

Nepal recorded 525 COVID-19 News Cases on Thursday.

In 11,575 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 594 persons were found with the virus infection, informed Professor Dr. Gautam.

Nepal performed 9,859 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests on Thursday.

He also said that 240 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 66.8 percent.

Currently, there are 7,913 active cases of COVID-19 and 14,638 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 25,551 including 17,077 cases of recovery and 99 death cases.