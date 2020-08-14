Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs To 25551 With 594 New Cases

Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs To 25551 With 594 New Cases

Aug. 14, 2020, 4:52 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 594 COVID-19 new cases Friday.With this total reaches to 25551.More

Nepal recorded 525 COVID-19 News Cases on Thursday.

In 11,575 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 594 persons were found with the virus infection, informed Professor Dr. Gautam.

Nepal performed 9,859 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests on Thursday.

He also said that 240 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 66.8 percent.

Currently, there are 7,913 active cases of COVID-19 and 14,638 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 25,551 including 17,077 cases of recovery and 99 death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Reports 119 COVID-19 Cases On Friday
Aug 14, 2020
JICA Nepal handover COVID-19 Response relief in Sindhupalchowk and Gorkha
Aug 14, 2020
Dhulikhel Hospital Shut Down All Its General Services, 120 Doctors Are Sent Into Isolation
Aug 14, 2020
COAS Thapa Confers Insignia Of Major General To Bigyan Raj Pandey
Aug 14, 2020
36 People Are Missing In A Lanslide In Sindhupalchwok
Aug 14, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Reports 119 COVID-19 Cases On Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 12 minutes ago
Dhulikhel Hospital Shut Down All Its General Services, 120 Doctors Are Sent Into Isolation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 7 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Recorded 127 The Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases On Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs To 24,957 With 525 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 20.4 Million, India Reported 60,963 By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
Nepal Records Eight Deaths From COVID-19 On Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

JICA Nepal handover COVID-19 Response relief in Sindhupalchowk and Gorkha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2020
COAS Thapa Confers Insignia Of Major General To Bigyan Raj Pandey By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2020
36 People Are Missing In A Lanslide In Sindhupalchwok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2020
Valley’s Entry Point Shut Down Indecently To Contain Spread Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2020
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Faces New Threats From Militancy By Agencies Aug 14, 2020
Bangladesh Now Eighth In world To Have Active COVID-19 Cases By Agencies Aug 14, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75