Valley’s Entry Point Shut Down Indecently To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

Following the rise of COVID-19 cases in Kathmandu Valley, Ministry of Home Affairs has tighten the security at the entry point completely shutting down the movements of the people from all the entry points.

Home Ministry has already instructed to shut entry into Kathmandu except for urgent cases. Inter district movement of vehicles has also been restricted with the rise in COVID-19 cases lately.

According to Ministry of Home Affairs, security personals stopped 19483 people and more than 7635 vehicles without valid entry pass in check posts and asked them to return to their original destinations.

Similarly, Ministry of Home Affairs also detained 419538 persons walking without wearing a face mask. Out of them, 354884 persons were released with advise to wear mask and 25207 persons were penalized. The Ministry also distributed 39507 masks.

After revealing that nearly 25 per cent of new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the last three days is from the Kathmandu Valley, Ministry of Home Affairs has further tighten the security. With the mobilization of local levels and community, the restrictions are imposed in various regions.

In the last three days, 1,647 cases were detected across the country, of which 399 cases were from the Kathmandu Valley, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Kathmandu's share of the new cases compared to the total cases in the country in the last three days is about 24.22 per cent when calculated.