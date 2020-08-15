74th Independence Day Of Pakistan Celebrated In Kathmandu

74th Independence Day Of Pakistan Celebrated In Kathmandu

Aug. 15, 2020, 9:42 a.m.

On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan, a simple and graceful flag hoisting ceremony was held at Embassy of Pakistan today.

In the ceremony, Pakistan's ambassador to Nepal, Mazhar Javed, hoisted the flag. Embassy Officials, senior members of Nepal-Pakistan Friendship and Cultural Association (NPFCA) and media representatives were present.

A message of the Foreign Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day was screened. The Foreign Minister expressed his felicitations to the people of Pakistan and appreciated the friendly cordial relations between the two countries.

Addressing the ceremony Ambassador Mazhar Javed recalled the history of Pakistan movement under the leadership of Quraid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Referring to the Jammu Kashmir dispute, the Ambassador said that resolution of this long outstanding dispute in accordance to the wishes of the people and the UN resolutions would complete the agenda of the partition.

