Embassy Of India In Kathmandu Celebrates 74th Independence Day

The Embassy of India celebrated 74th Independence Day of India at Embassy premises today. Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra hoisted the flag at Embassy of India Premises.

The event was attended by Embassy officials and was live streamed also for Indians living in Nepal, Friends of India in Nepal and Media.

Addressing the program, Ambassador of India to Nepal Kwatra expressed warm greetings to all with Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.