Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Across The Country

Aug. 15, 2020, 7:56 a.m.

The monsoon trough is passing through close to southern parts of Nepal. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of the country.

Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.A north south trough is extending from North Bihar to the west central Bay of Bengal very close to province 1 and 2.

During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells are expected to occur over one or two places of Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

