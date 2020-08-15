Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Across The Country

The monsoon trough is passing through close to southern parts of Nepal. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of the country.

Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.A north south trough is extending from North Bihar to the west central Bay of Bengal very close to province 1 and 2.

During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells are expected to occur over one or two places of Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.