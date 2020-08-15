Himalayan Airlines To Operate 15 Repatriation Flights From August 16-30

Himalayan Airline s is resuming its fifth phase of Repatriation Flights from August 16. According to a press release issued by the Airlines, it will operate the flights from Aug 16-30.
The service will be in line with the Government of Nepal’s permission & authorization received to bring back Nepalese who are stranded in different countries due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The airlines will operate 15 flights to Malaysia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait
VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75