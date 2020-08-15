Himalayan Airlines To Operate 15 Repatriation Flights From August 16-30

Himalayan Airline s is resuming its fifth phase of Repatriation Flights from August 16. According to a press release issued by the Airlines, it will operate the flights from Aug 16-30.

The service will be in line with the Government of Nepal’s permission & authorization received to bring back Nepalese who are stranded in different countries due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The airlines will operate 15 flights to Malaysia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait