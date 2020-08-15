India’s Independence Day 2020: History, Importance And Significance Of The Day

India’s Independence Day 2020: History, Importance And Significance Of The Day

Aug. 15, 2020, 9:18 a.m.

Independence Day 2020 India: On 15 August 1947, the first Prime Minister of independent India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the national flag at the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in New Delhi

On August 15, 1947 India had achieved independence after years of struggle. On this day, it ceased to be a colonial nation and secured full autonomy from the British that ruled over it for years. The day holds great significance in the heart of every Indian citizen living in India and abroad.

On August 15, 2020, India would have achieved 73 years of freedom. As such, this year marks the 74th Independence Day of the country. While it is a celebratory annual occasion and a national holiday, wherein people hoist the national flag, wear colours signifying the tricolour, take part in many games and cultural programmes, it also coincides with the Partition of the country that brings back painful memories, given that India was severed on communal grounds, much to the dismay of many national leaders and ordinary citizens.

On 15 August 1947, when the first Prime Minister of independent India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the national flag at the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in New Delhi, the Father of the Nation Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi fasted in Calcutta (now Kolkata). He is believed to have spent his time praying, fasting, spinning, and silently protesting the sectarian hatred that had taken over the country.

Seventy-three years since then, the day has come to be recognised as that of national pride and honour, with subsequent Prime Ministers hoisting the flag and addressing the country from the Red Fort every year. Independence Day is one of the three national holidays — the other two being Republic Day and Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. A day prior to Independence Day, the President of the country delivers a televised ‘Address to the Nation’.

As mentioned earlier, the day is usually dotted with cultural programmes, competitions, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and parades. This year, because of the pandemic, many restrictions are already in place. It is, therefore, advised that you observe the day and revel in patriotism from the safety of your house, maintain all social distancing and safety guidelines, and keep yourself and your community safe. That would be the true spirit of Independence Day 2020.

Agencies

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Faces New Threats From Militancy
Aug 14, 2020
Bangladesh Now Eighth In world To Have Active COVID-19 Cases
Aug 14, 2020
Israel, UAE Sign A Historic Deal To Normalize Relations
Aug 14, 2020
Africa At Par With Pakistan, Afghanistan In Terrorism
Aug 13, 2020
Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 20.4 Million, India Reported 60,963
Aug 13, 2020

More on India

From LoC To LAC, No One Can Challenge India’s Sovereignty: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 26 minutes ago
Deadly Fire At Coronavirus Facility In South India By Agencies 5 days, 9 hours ago
Air India Express Flight Skidded-Off Kozhikode Runway Both Pilots Among 17Killed By Agencies 1 week ago
India Suffers Record Jump In COVID-19 Cases To Pass 2 Million By Reuters 1 week, 1 day ago
Over 4 Lakh Issued Domicile Certificates In J&K By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
Chants Of Jai Siya Ram Can Be Heard Across The World: PM Modi By News Desk 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Recorded 98 COVID-19 Cases On Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs To 26019 With 468 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2020
PM Oli Greeted PM Modi On The Occasion Of Its 74th Independence Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2020
Embassy Of India In Kathmandu Celebrates 74th Independence Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2020
Sindhupalchowk Landslides: 11 Bodies Among 36 Missing Recovered By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2020
74th Independence Day Of Pakistan Celebrated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75