Kathmandu Valley Recorded 98 COVID-19 Cases On Saturday

Although the trend of infections of COVID-19 in Kathmandu Valley is slightly declining in the consecutive second day, it is still high with 98 new cases on Saturday.

Kathmandu Valley Reports 119 COVID-19 Cases On Friday. Kathmandu reported 127 cases on Thursday followed by 138 on Wednesday, 134 on Tuesday. The cases in the valley started to jump from August 1.

Of the new cases,80 were detected in Kathmandu, 9 were detected in Lalitpur and 9 were detected in Bhaktapur.

The new cases were detected in Chitwan 9, Banke 11, Bardia 14, Dhanusha 27, Kavre 9, Ramechap 3, Saptari 5, Siraha 5,Sunsri 16, Terahthum 1, Bajhang 1, Dadeldhura 1, Dolkha 5, Morang 65, Udayapur 2, Kapilvastu 32, Nawalparasi 2,Parsa 23, Bara 2, Khotang 9, Rasuwa 1, Sarlahi 54, Kaski 11, Dailekh 3,Surkhet 5, Gulmi 1, Rupandehi 2,Mahottari 9, Baglung 2, Gorkha1, Tanahu 2, Syangja 1, Dang 11, Sindhuli 1, Makwanpur 21 and Rautahat 4.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 468 new cases on Saturday. With this total cases reached to 26019.

In 11047 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 468 persons were found with the virus infection, informed Professor Dr. Gautam.

He also said that 124 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 66.1 percent.

Currently, there are 8193 active cases of COVID-19. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 26019 including 17201 cases of recovery and 102 death cases.