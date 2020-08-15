NAC Announces New Round Of Repatriation Flights

NAC Announces New Round Of Repatriation Flights

Aug. 15, 2020, 9:19 a.m.

Nepal Airlines Corporation has announced the schedules for the fifth phase of repartition flights from August 16-30. Link

According to a press release issued by the Airlines, it will operate flights to Malaysia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait. According to the Airlines, the flight is in line with the Nepal government’s efforts to bring back Nepalese who are stranded in different parts of the world.

