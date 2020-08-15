Sindhupalchowk Landslides: 11 Bodies Among 36 Missing Recovered

Dead bodies of 11 persons who were killed as landslides buried their houses here at Lidi village in Jugal Rural Municipality this morning have been recovered.

The identity of the bodies of five were ascertained, said Madav Kafle Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Sindhupalchowk District Police Office.

He said the rescue operation for those missing in the landslides were going on.

At least 44 people are feared to have gone missing in the landslides.

The landslides that occurred Friday morning had buried 13 houses.

Name list of missing in the landslides:

Man Bahadur Dong, Jay Bahadur Dong, Priya Dong, Priti Dong, Kanchhi Dong, Sanukanchhi Dong, Wanghi Lama Dong, Dhanmaya Dong, Renish Dong, Mekmai Dong, Milan Dong, Bimala Dong and Maila Parai are among the missing, according to DSP Kafle.

Those gone missing also include Prakash Dong, Sachhli Dong, Athus Dong, Sawas Dong, Ram Kumar Dong, Sang Bahadur Dong, Iman Dong, Jampal Dong, Jitai Bhatti, Isure Dong, HIra Bhatti, Amtha Lama, Daulat Lama, Sang Bahadur Dong, Dorje Dong, Sanbo Dong, Bal Bahadur Dong, Sanu Dong, Jwarani Dong, Kanchhi Dong, Sompal Dong, Bishmaya Dong, Junlal Dong, Tikamai Dong and Chhiring Dong.

Name list of those whose houses have been damaged:

Bikram Dong, Bhimdas Dong, Ngemachhiring Dong, Ruplal Dong, Prakash, Amrit, Jay Bahadur Dong, Resham Dong, Indra Bahadur Dong, Jun Bahadur Dong, wanchi Dong, Yubaraj Dong, San Bahadur Dong and Dawa Albo Dong.

