Kathmandu Valley’s DoAs Ban Meetings, Gatherings And All Kinds Of Academic Activities

The District Administration Offices of Kathmandu Valley have prohibited various activities considering the serious impact on public health in the wake of increasing infection of Corona Virus in the valley. The order to this end was issued on Friday by Chief District Officer Janak Raj Dahal reports RSS.

According to the order, open air meetings, procession and gatherings, festival, pooja and religious programmes and other group activities have been banned. Likewise, all kinds of academic activities, meeting, seminar, training, parlour, spa, swimming and gym have been prohibited reports RSS.

Furthermore, roadside vendors and cycle-bound sellers, transportation of workers for industries without following health protocol, running of restaurants and hotels except for takeaway have been prohibited. The order that came into effect this morning will remain in force until August 31.