Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Tally Surges To 26,660 With 641 New Cases

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 641 new cases on Saturday. With this total cases reached to 26660.

In 12,247 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 641 persons, 218 females and 423 males were found with the virus infection, informed Professor Dr. Gautam.

Meanwhile, 134 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 65 per cent.

Currently, there are 9,221 active cases of COVID-19 of which 8,724 are in organizational isolation and 497 are in home isolation. 15,243 persons, mostly those who returned from abroad, are in quarantine.

Dr. Gautam said that two COVID-19 patients a male from Parsa and a female from Morang succumbed to the virus infection in the last 24 hours.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 26,660 including 17,335 cases of recovery and 104 death cases.