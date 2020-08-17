Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Gandaki, Province 5, Karnali And Sudur Paschim

The monsoon trough is passing through close to Southern parts of Nepal. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with one or two intense spells may occur over at many places of the country. There are chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

The well-marked low pressure area has weekend into a low pressure and now lies over Jharkhand and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal. The associated cyclonic circulation is extending up to 7.6 Kms above mean sea level tilting southwest wards with height.