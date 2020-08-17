India's COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 50,000

India's COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 50,000

Aug. 17, 2020, 7:17 p.m.

India’s COVID-19 death toll topped the 50,000 mark on Monday and the total number of recorded cases neared 2.65 million as the outbreak spread further into smaller towns and rural areas, the latest government data showed.

The world’s second-most populous country recorded 57,981 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 2,647,663, while an additional 941 deaths raised the overall death toll to 50,921.

India is only the third country, behind Brazil and the United States, to record more than 2 million infections, but it has a relatively lower death rate of 1.9 per cent, compared to the world average of 3.5 per cent.

India conducted more than 730,000 tests for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Indian Council for Medical Research, the government-run clinical research agency, said on Monday as the country inches toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stated goal of 1 million tests a day.

Experts have said India’s testing rates are far too low, and this could obscure the true extent of the coronavirus outbreak.

India has been posting at least 50,000 new cases per day since July 30 as the disease has spread from major cities like Mumbai and Delhi into the impoverished hinterlands of densely populated states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Modi imposed a strict lockdown on March 25, to curb the outbreak. Restrictions have been gradually been eased since early June but in many parts of India, public transport, cinemas and malls remain closed, making it difficult to rescue the economy from a slowdown that shows no signs of abating.

Reuters

Testing of CanSino's COVID-19 Candidate Vaccine Begins In Russia
Aug 17, 2020
Russia Says Medics To Get Anti-COVID Shots In Two Weeks, Rejects Safety Concerns
Aug 12, 2020
Democrat Joe Biden Chooses Senator Kamala Harris For White House Running Mate
Aug 12, 2020
Russia Becomes First Country To Approve A COVID-19 Vaccine, Says Putin
Aug 11, 2020
India Suffers Record Jump In COVID-19 Cases To Pass 2 Million
Aug 07, 2020

More on Health

Testing of CanSino's COVID-19 Candidate Vaccine Begins In Russia By Reuters 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Recorded 169 COVID-19 Cases On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
Nepal's COVID-19 Cases Reach 27241 With 581 New Cases On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
COVID-19: Over 13.5 Million Recover Globally And 773000 Deaths By Agencies 13 hours, 8 minutes ago
China Likely To Take Lead Along Russia In Accelerated Global Vaccine Race, Production Likely Before December: Chinese Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Reported 172 COVID-19 Cases On Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

SEE Results Published, Internal Evaluation Score Of 472,078 Students Certified By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2020
Police Prevented Over 2800 Vehicles From Entering The Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2020
Nepal And India Agree To Boost Implementation Of Bilateral Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2020
IFC Appoints A New Resident Representative For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2020
NAC, Himalayan Airlines Begin Fifth Phase Of Rescue Flights From Today By Agencies Aug 17, 2020
Nepal Police Arrested Angolan National For Swindling Rs 4.8 Through Online By Agencies Aug 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75