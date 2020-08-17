Kathmandu Valley Recorded 169 COVID-19 Cases On Monday

Despite taking several restrictive steps, Kathmandu Valley’s cases continue to increase. The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 169 new cases of COVID-19 in Kathmandu Valley today.

Of the 168 new cases, 139 were detected in Kathmandu, 15 were detected in Lalitpur and 14 in Bhaktapur.

In 11,520 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) conducted in the last 24 hours, 168 persons were found with the virus infection in the Valley, informed.

Moreover, 581 cases of virus infection were recorded across the nation on Monday, taking the tally to 27,241 including 17,495 cases of recovery and 107 death cases.

The new cases were detected in Banke 24, Salyan 1, Bara 65, Parsa 77, Saptari 1, Morang 40, Dhanusa 2, Jhapa 9, Sunsari 31, Dadeldhura 1, Kavrepalanchowk 4, Mahottari 2, Dailekh 1, Jumla 3, Nawalparasi (West) 1, Rupandehi 22, Kapilvastu 2, Rautahat 11, Sarlahi 17, Sindhupalchowk 5, Kaski 14, Surkhet 1, Tanahun 2, Argakhanchi 1, Pyuthan 28, Nawalparasi (East) 1, Syangja 7, Dang 2, Kailali 16, Kanchanpur 12, Makwanpur 6, Dhading 2, Chitwan 1 and Nuwakot 1.