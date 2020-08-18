DAOs Announce A Week-Long Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu From Wednesday

DAOs Announce A Week-Long Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu From Wednesday

Aug. 18, 2020, 8:52 p.m.

District Administration Offices of Kathmandu valley has decided to issue prohitory order in the valley to restrict the movement of people and vehicles. A meeting of security agencies and Chief District Officers of the three districts of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur on Tuesday has decided to issue prohibitory orders.

Amid of spike of COVID-19 in the country and Kathmandu Valley, DOAs have announced the order.

According to officials, the prohibitory order has been issued to discourage unwarranted movement of people in order to control the increasing spread of coronavirus infection in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

Movement of all vehicles except those providing emergency services will be halted, official said.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rashrakavi Madhav Prasad Ghimire Is No More
Aug 18, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 205 COVID-19 Cases, The Highest Number So Far
Aug 18, 2020
Nepal Records Highest Single-Day COVID-19 With 1,016 New Cases, Total Cases Reaches 28,257
Aug 18, 2020
Global COVID-19 Infections Exceed 21.8 Million, 13.8 Million Recover
Aug 18, 2020
Nepal Suspends Repatriation Flights Due To Increase Of COVID-19
Aug 18, 2020

More on News

Rashrakavi Madhav Prasad Ghimire Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 1 minute ago
Nepal Suspends Repatriation Flights Due To Increase Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 47 minutes ago
SEE Results Published, Internal Evaluation Score Of 472,078 Students Certified By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Police Prevented Over 2800 Vehicles From Entering The Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley’s Entry Point Completely Shut Down Indefinitely To Contain Spread Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Over 59411 NRNs Infected By COVID-19 All Over The World By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Records 205 COVID-19 Cases, The Highest Number So Far By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2020
Nepal Records Highest Single-Day COVID-19 With 1,016 New Cases, Total Cases Reaches 28,257 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2020
Locust Invasion In Nepal By PK Jha, Lalit Prasad Sah and R Muniappan Aug 18, 2020
NEA A Tale Of Transformation By Keshab Poudel Aug 18, 2020
Global COVID-19 Infections Exceed 21.8 Million, 13.8 Million Recover By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2020
We Need To Be Proud For The Success Achieved By NEA: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75