DAOs Announce A Week-Long Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu From Wednesday

District Administration Offices of Kathmandu valley has decided to issue prohitory order in the valley to restrict the movement of people and vehicles. A meeting of security agencies and Chief District Officers of the three districts of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur on Tuesday has decided to issue prohibitory orders.

Amid of spike of COVID-19 in the country and Kathmandu Valley, DOAs have announced the order.

According to officials, the prohibitory order has been issued to discourage unwarranted movement of people in order to control the increasing spread of coronavirus infection in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

Movement of all vehicles except those providing emergency services will be halted, official said.