Global COVID-19 Infections Exceed 21.8 Million, 13.8 Million Recover

There are over 21.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with over 772,000 fatalities and more than 13.8 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday, the Chinese mainland had recorded 84,871 cases, with 356 asymptomatic patients under medical observation. The death toll stood at 4,710, including 69 fatalities from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and seven from the Taiwan region.

The country recorded 22 new cases in the past 24 hours, all of which were from overseas.

The U.S. has seen over 5.4 million infections and more than 170,000 deaths – both numbers are the highest in the world.

New Zealand on Monday recorded nine new cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases to 78. There have now been a total of 1,280 cases in the country, and 22 deaths.

Enormous death tolls could occur if the U.S. allowed the coronavirus to spread unchecked in an attempt to try to achieve so-called herd immunity, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, warned in a live Instagram session last Thursday.

Herd immunity, also known as community immunity, occurs when a sufficient portion of a population is immune to a specific disease (usually through vaccination and/or prior illness), so that it can make the spread from person to person unlikely.

Russia has registered 4,892 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total tally to 927,745, the fourth highest in the world, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement on Monday.