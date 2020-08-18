Nepal Suspends Repatriation Flights Due To Increase Of COVID-19

Nepal Suspends Repatriation Flights Due To Increase Of COVID-19

Aug. 18, 2020, 8:23 a.m.

Given the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases, the Government has suspended all the repatriation and rescue flights for further notice. Nepal has already rescued over 50000 Nepalese stranded in different parts of the world.

According to COVID-19 Coordination Management Committee (CCMC), the rescue flights are suspended due to hotel management for quarantine. According to the source of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, the flights are suspended with the recommendation from CCMC.

The flights are suspended due to lockdown announced in different parts of the country. Last week the government has decided to allow 500 passengers per day.

Earlier the government placed the repatriated Nepalese in various quarantines as per the wishes of passengers including hotels, local quarantines and provincial quarantine.

