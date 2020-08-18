Rashrakavi Madhav Prasad Ghimire Is No More

Rashrakavi Madhav Prasad Ghimire Is No More

Aug. 18, 2020, 7:09 p.m.

Rastrakavi poet Madhav Prasad Ghimire passed away on Tuesday. He was 101.

His daughter-in-law Dr. Bijita Ghimire announced that Ghimire breathed his last at his home today.

Due to difficulty in breathing, Ghimire had been receiving treatment at home for the last four months.

Born in Lamjung, late Ghimire was in finalizing his last book Ritambhara.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Records 205 COVID-19 Cases, The Highest Number So Far
Aug 18, 2020
Nepal Records Highest Single-Day COVID-19 With 1,016 New Cases, Total Cases Reaches 28,257
Aug 18, 2020
Global COVID-19 Infections Exceed 21.8 Million, 13.8 Million Recover
Aug 18, 2020
Nepal Suspends Repatriation Flights Due To Increase Of COVID-19
Aug 18, 2020
We Need To Be Proud For The Success Achieved By NEA: Minister Pun
Aug 18, 2020

More on News

Nepal Suspends Repatriation Flights Due To Increase Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 26 minutes ago
SEE Results Published, Internal Evaluation Score Of 472,078 Students Certified By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 3 minutes ago
Police Prevented Over 2800 Vehicles From Entering The Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley’s Entry Point Completely Shut Down Indefinitely To Contain Spread Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Over 59411 NRNs Infected By COVID-19 All Over The World By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley’s DoAs Ban Meetings, Gatherings And All Kinds Of Academic Activities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Records 205 COVID-19 Cases, The Highest Number So Far By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2020
Nepal Records Highest Single-Day COVID-19 With 1,016 New Cases, Total Cases Reaches 28,257 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2020
Locust Invasion In Nepal By PK Jha, Lalit Prasad Sah and R Muniappan Aug 18, 2020
NEA A Tale Of Transformation By Keshab Poudel Aug 18, 2020
Global COVID-19 Infections Exceed 21.8 Million, 13.8 Million Recover By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2020
We Need To Be Proud For The Success Achieved By NEA: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75