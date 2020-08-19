COVID-19 Reaches 28,938 With 681 New Cases On Wednesday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has informed 681 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this total cases reach 28938.More

He said that 681 positive confirms in 11,522 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Out of 681 persons, 216 females and 465 males, were found with the virus infection.

Professor Dr. Gautam said that 120 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 61.2 per cent.

There are 11,118 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 7,987 are in institutional isolation and 3,131 are in home isolation at present. As many as 13,571 persons, mostly those who have returned from abroad have been placed in quarantine.

He also said that 131 COVID-19 patients across the nation are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and six patients are receiving ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 28,938 including 17,700 cases of recovery and 120 death cases.