Identity Of 10 Persons Missing Swept Away By River Disclosed

Aug. 19, 2020, 3:28 p.m.

The helicopter of Nepal Army reached Sainibajar in Ramroshan Rural Municipality in Achham district to carry out a rescue mission. The village was swept away by the flood last night.

Two persons died and 17 have gone missing after being swept away by local Kailash river at Ramaroshan rural municipality-5 in Achham district. Thirty shops in the area have been washed away by the river, said the police.

Chairperson of the municipality Shanker Saund informed that the identity of 17 persons, who were swept away by the flood, has revealed.

The flood swept away 10 member family of Nanda Saud from Sainibajar. The flood has swept away 17 hours and six dead bodies have already recovered and the search for the other 17 missings continues.

RSS reports that a joint team of Nepalese Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and local people has been launched to search for the missing ones, said Mukesh Kumar Singh, officiating police chief at the Sudurpaschim state police office, Dipayal. The identity of the deceased is yet to be known, said the police.

