Kathmandu Is Leading COVID-19 Positive Cases 159 Recorded On Wednesday

Kathmandu Valley recorded 159 New Cases On Wednesday. Although the cases in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur are still in double-digit, Kathmandu has been continuing to record three-digit cases for the last one week.

Compare to the last two days, all the numbers of cases in Kathmandu Valley has declined today. However, Kathmandu’s total COVID-19 case still 134 followed by Lalitpur 17 and Bhaktapur 8.

In district wise count, Kathmandu is recorded the highest number of cases followed by Parsa with 107.

The new cases were detected in Okhaldhunga 1, Jhapa 16, Panchthar 1, Morang 69, Sunsari 36, Dhanusa 28, Parsa 108, Bara 15, Mahottari 12, Rautahat 4, Saptari 13, Sarlahi 19, Siraha 13, Chitwan 24, Dhading 1, Kaski 5, Gorkha 3, Tanahun 4, Nawalparasi (East) 12, Lamjung 3, Kapilvastu 6, Dang 3, Nawalparasi (West) 1, Palpa 1, Pyuthan 2, Bardiya 2, Banke 18, Rupandehi 52, Jumla 9, Dolpa 1, Dailekh 4, Salyan 17, Surkhet 13, Achcham 3, Kailali 4 and Doti 4.

Professor Dr. Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has informed 681 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With these total cases reach 28938.

He said that 681 positive confirms in 11,522 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Out of 681 persons, 216 females and 465 males, were found with the virus infection.

Professor Dr. Gautam said that 120 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 61.2 percent.

There are 11,118 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 7,987 are in institutional isolation and 3,131 are in home isolation at present. As many as 13,571 persons, mostly those who have returned from abroad have been placed in quarantine.

He also said that 131 COVID-19 patients across the nation are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and six patients are receiving a ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 28,938 including 17,700 cases of recovery and 120 death cases.