Supreme Court Issues Interim Order To Allow Kishor Shrestha To Perform His Duty As Acting Chair Of Press Council

Court Asks Government To Allow Kishore Shrestha To Perform His Role As Acting Chair Of Press Council

Aug. 19, 2020, 6:05 p.m.

Supreme Court Issues An Interim Order Asking Government to Allow Kishore Shrestha to discharge his role as acting chairperson of the Press Council Nepal.

In its interim order, the apex court asked the government not to remove Kishore Shrestha acting chairperson of Press Council Nepal from his current position.

Shrestha filed a petition a case in the court demanding the government’s decision to remove him and appoint Durga Bhandari as acting chairperson is illegal.

The court also ordered the government to allow Shrestha to perform his duty as an acting chairperson. The cabinet has appointed Bhandari as a member of the council on 15 August.

In his petition, Shrestha has challenged the cabinet decision saying the authority to appoint an acting chair is with the board as per the act. He demanded to quash the decision taken by the government violating the law.

