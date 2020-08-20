Heavy Rains Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki And Sudur Paschim On Thursday

Aug. 20, 2020, 6:29 a.m.

A cyclonic circulation is persisting over the Madhya Pradesh and adjoining area and the monsoon trough is passing through India close to southern parts of Nepal. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at many places of the country. There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province. There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

