Kathmandu Valley Records 200 New Cases Of COVID-19, Prohibitory Order Needs To Implement Strictly

As it has been expected, the number of COVID-19 cases in Kathmandu District us breaking the record every day. Given the high density of population and unregulated registration systems and entry of people from outside, Kathmandu Valley particularly Kathmandu District looks more susceptible to coronavirus spread in the coming days.

Since lifting the restriction and shutdown, the unrestricted movement of the spreads coronavirus deeply inside the community. Although the District Administrative Offices in coordination with local levels have announced prohibitory order for a week with strict implementation, it will go futile in case the community ignore the risk.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 200 new cases of COVID-19 in Kathmandu Valley on Thursday.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today, informed that in 11,832 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours 200 persons were found with the virus infection in the Valley.

Of the 200 new cases of virus infection, 174 were detected in Kathmandu, 18 were detected in Lalitpur and eight were detected in Bhaktapur.

In the last 24 hours, 707 persons, 192 females and 515 males were found with the virus infection in the country.

The new cases were detected in Udayapur 4, Jhapa 1, Terhathum 9, Dhankuta 1, Morang 9, Sunsari 13, Dhanusa 31, Parsa 55, Bara 8, Mahottari 15, Rautahat 6, Saptari 19, Sarlahi 93, Siraha 21, Kavre 1, Chitwan 1, Dolakha 2, Dhading 2, Nuwakot 1, Makwanpur 25, Sindhupalchowk 1, Sindhuli 1, Kaski 19, Gorkha 1, Tanahun 1, Nawalparasi (East) 3, Baglung 8, Syangja 1, Kapilvastu 30, Gulmi 3, Dang 4, Pyuthan 1, Bardiya 2, Banke 16 , Rupandehi 18, Rolpa 1, Kalikot 1, Jajarkot 1, Dailekh 19, Rukum (West) 1, Salyan 1, Surkhet 1, Achcham 31, Kailali 1, Dadeldhura 2, Doti 16, Darchula 1, Bajhang 1 and Baitadi 1.

Meanwhile, 264 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 61 percent.

Currently, there are 11,555 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8,083 patients are in institutional isolation and 3,772 are in home isolation. Also, 11,768 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 caseload has reached 29,645 including 17,964 cases of recovery and 126 death cases.