NIBL-Tie Up With WireBarley

Aug. 20, 2020, 7:18 a.m.

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd and WireBarley have agreed to provide remittance services from South Korea, Australia, US and New Zealand.

In this regard, Nepal Investment Bank Ltd and WireBarley, Money Transfer has inked an agreement to start the remittances transfer. Following this agreement Nepalese leaving in Australia, U.S and South Korea can transfer their money from their account using WireBarely’s Mobile App to Nepal. This Mobile App can be loaded from Google Play store/App Store and install in the mobile.

The money send through Wirebarley to Prithvi Remits, a remittance service of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd, can be received more than 10,000 payments counters existed all over Nepal instantly. NIBL requested people to use Wirebarley Mobile app to send the money safely during COVID-19 pandemic. Banks also said that WireBarley is effective, easier and safest way to send remittance back home in Nepal.

The WireBarley Mobile app is good for sending money to bank accounts, cash pick-up locations and straight to your recipient's home. Also offers multilingual support.

