Nepal-China Border Shutdown Disrupted The Supply Of Chinese Equipment Imported By Hydropower Projects In Nepal

Nepal-China Border Shutdown Disrupted The Supply Of Chinese Equipment Imported By Hydropower Projects In Nepal

Aug. 21, 2020, 4:22 p.m.

Delaying in opening of Rasuwagdhi border point between Nepal and China has badly affected the construction of hydro-power and transmission lines projects in Nepal.

if the obstruction in importing the equipment continues, it will increase the cost equivalent to billion of rupees of the projects. Most of the equipment stranded in Kerung are imported by Nepal Electricity Authority and its subsidiaries.

With the border of China’s Kerung shutdown, dozens of heavy trucks loaded with equipment for hydro-power projects and transmission line has been stranded in Kerung for almost eight months.

After spread of Coronavirus in China, Nepal shutdown the Rasuwagadhi transit point. However, the situation is reverse now as China has shutdown the border to stop spread of virus from Nepal.

As many hydro-power and transmission line projects, which are final stage of completion, are facing problems due the equipment stranded in Kerung. “Longer it stranded in Kerung, it will create the hindrance in completion of the projects like Dhalkebar Substations, Rashuwagadhi Hydropower, Trishuli III B and number of other transmission lines project,” said a senior official of Nepal Electricity Authority on condition of anonymity.

“We have already requested Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs through Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation to facilitate for the releasing our equipment. However, nothing is moving now.”

After the easing of lockdown and opening of transmit points, there are no problems with Indian equipment now. However, the blockade at the border with China has already created problems for us said the official.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Reports 182 New COVID-19 Cases On Friday
Aug 21, 2020
Nepal’ COVID-19 Tally Reaches 30,483 With 838 New Cases Friday
Aug 21, 2020
Hartalika Teej 2020: Date, Puja Muhurat, History, Significance And Importance
Aug 21, 2020
Peru To Test China Sinopharm's COVID-19 Vaccine In Phase 3 Trial
Aug 21, 2020
Pakistan Begin Phase-III Trial Of Chinese Ad5-nCoV COVID-19 Vaccine
Aug 21, 2020

More on National

NEA A Tale Of Transformation By Keshab Poudel 3 days, 9 hours ago
Nepal And India Agree To Boost Implementation Of Bilateral Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
NAC, Himalayan Airlines Begin Fifth Phase Of Rescue Flights From Today By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
Dipisha Bhujel Receives Zonta International Young Women in Public Affairs Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 22 hours ago
NEPAL-INDIA Towards A Thaw ? By Keshab Poudel 6 days ago
JICA Nepal handover COVID-19 Response relief in Sindhupalchowk and Gorkha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Reports 182 New COVID-19 Cases On Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2020
Nepal’ COVID-19 Tally Reaches 30,483 With 838 New Cases Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2020
Singapore Scientists Find Coronavirus Variant With Milder Infections By REUTERS Aug 21, 2020
Conservation Through Financial Institutions By Batu Uprety Aug 21, 2020
POLITICS: Shaky Prime Minister By A Correspondent Aug 21, 2020
Swadeshi Char Lakshya By Hemang Dixit Aug 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75