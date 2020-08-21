Peru To Test China Sinopharm's COVID-19 Vaccine In Phase 3 Trial

Peru To Test China Sinopharm's COVID-19 Vaccine In Phase 3 Trial

Aug. 21, 2020, 8:01 a.m.

Peru's Health authorities have approved a Phase 3 clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by China National Biotec Group (CNBG), the company announced on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Thursday.

The experimental CNBG vaccine has already entered Phase 3 testing in the United Arab Emirates. CNBG is a unit of state-owned pharmaceutical giant China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

Phase 3 trials, which usually involve several thousand participants, allow researchers to gather data on the efficacy of potential vaccines for final regulatory approvals. 

A screenshot of a China National Biotec Group poster on Weibo.

Peru is one of the Latin American countries hardest hit by the novel coronavirus. As of Thursday, the country has reported nearly 550,000 confirmed cases in total, ranking sixth worldwide. 

Source: CGTN

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Hartalika Teej 2020: Date, Puja Muhurat, History, Significance And Importance
Aug 21, 2020
Pakistan Begin Phase-III Trial Of Chinese Ad5-nCoV COVID-19 Vaccine
Aug 21, 2020
Sri Lanka Shows A Way To Contain COVID-19 In South Asia
Aug 21, 2020
Bhutan Organizes Religious Ceremony To Contain The Spread Of Covid-19
Aug 21, 2020
Heavy Rains Likely In One Or Two Places Of Bagmati
Aug 21, 2020

More on Health

Pakistan Begin Phase-III Trial Of Chinese Ad5-nCoV COVID-19 Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 29 minutes ago
Russia To Supply Mexico At Least 2,000 Doses Of Sputnik Vaccine To Test By Reuters 7 hours, 39 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Records 200 New Cases Of COVID-19, Prohibitory Order Needs To Implement Strictly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 13 minutes ago
Nepal Records 707 New Cases Total Reach 29645 Till Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 35 minutes ago
One In four Indians Could Have Been Infected With Coronavirus By Reuters 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Vaccine Ready By December, Two Shots To Cost Less Than $144: Sinopharm Chief By Agencies 1 day, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Conservation Through Financial Institutions By Batu Uprety Aug 21, 2020
POLITICS: Shaky Prime Minister By A Correspondent Aug 21, 2020
Swadeshi Char Lakshya By Hemang Dixit Aug 21, 2020
Hartalika Teej 2020: Date, Puja Muhurat, History, Significance And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2020
Green Climate Fund Approved US$ 27.4 Million Grant To Nepal By Agencies Aug 21, 2020
Steve Bannon, Key To Trump's Rise, Charged With Defrauding Border-Wall Supporters By Agencies Aug 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75