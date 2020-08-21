Sri Lanka Shows A Way To Contain COVID-19 In South Asia

Sri Lanka Shows A Way To Contain COVID-19 In South Asia

Aug. 21, 2020, 7:25 a.m.

The early lockdown, fast tracking of COVID-19 suspects and financial intervention in key areas are the most significant highlights of Sri Lanka’s success story when it comes to curbing COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.

With 2902 COVID-19 infections, 2765 has already recovered and 126 in hospital.

Sixty-two patients suspected of being infected with virus are currently under observation.

With India alone recording over 2.7 million cases and taking the third spot in the world, Sri Lanka offers a glimmer of hope in curbing the daily infection rate.

“Early lockdown, a high testing rate and effective social distancing measures have proved to be key for Sri Lanka in their fight against the pandemic and keeping the infection rate low,” TRT World said, adding that from March to the end of April, Sri Lanka had conducted 930 tests per million people, while Sri Lanka’s South Asian neighbours had a very low testing rate, i.e. Bangladesh (393), India (602) and Pakistan (703).

“A reason why most of the cases are mild may be that the lockdown in Sri Lanka started very early," the article said, quoting Razia Pendse, a World Health Organisation (WHO) representative to Sri Lanka.

The article added, “The Sri Lankan Government also committed 0.1 per cent of GDP for quarantine and containment measures, and an additional US$ 5 million to the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

"A separate presidential contributory fund was also raised, which is worth US$ 7.4 million to date. Apart from all these measures, the Government laid a strong emphasis on the surveillance system to keep COVID-19 mortality at bay.”

Emphasising that Sri Lanka's robust healthcare infrastructure was one of the main reasons the Government was able to act swiftly to respond to the first calls of COVID-19 infections, the Turkish new channel further said that the government mobilised healthcare workers to closely monitor the pandemic's movement right after the first case was reported in the country, and they ensured that most COVID-19 suspects are traced in potential hotspots.

Source: Ceylon Today

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Pakistan Begin Phase-III Trial Of Chinese Ad5-nCoV COVID-19 Vaccine
Aug 21, 2020
Bhutan Organizes Religious Ceremony To Contain The Spread Of Covid-19
Aug 21, 2020
Heavy Rains Likely In One Or Two Places Of Bagmati
Aug 21, 2020
Police Holds 1200 People, 884 Vehicles Violating Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu Valley
Aug 20, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 200 New Cases Of COVID-19, Prohibitory Order Needs To Implement Strictly
Aug 20, 2020

More on South Asia

Bhutan Organizes Religious Ceremony To Contain The Spread Of Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 10 minutes ago
Bhutan Is Under The Lockdown, COVID-19 Cases Reach To 147 By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
Bhutan’s Phuentsholing Reported 3 More COVID-19 Cases, 200 In Quarantine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago
Pakistan Marks 73 Years Of Independence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 23 hours ago
Bangladesh Now Eighth In world To Have Active COVID-19 Cases By Agencies 1 week ago
Bhutan Does Not have Local Transmission Cases Of COVID-19: Bhutanese PM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Pakistan Begin Phase-III Trial Of Chinese Ad5-nCoV COVID-19 Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2020
Russia To Supply Mexico At Least 2,000 Doses Of Sputnik Vaccine To Test By Reuters Aug 21, 2020
Heavy Rains Likely In One Or Two Places Of Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2020
Police Holds 1200 People, 884 Vehicles Violating Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 200 New Cases Of COVID-19, Prohibitory Order Needs To Implement Strictly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2020
Nepal Records 707 New Cases Total Reach 29645 Till Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75