Argentina Joins Chinese Coronavirus Vaccine Phase 3 Trial

Argentina joins Peru, Morroco, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Pakistan for phase 3 clinical trial for potential coronavirus vaccine developed by CNBG.

Argentina Health authorities have approved a Phase 3 clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by China National Biotec Group (CNBG), the company announced on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Friday.

The experimental CNBG vaccine has already entered Phase 3 testing in the United Arab Emirates. CNBG is a unit of state-owned pharmaceutical giant China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

Phase 3 trials, which usually involve several thousand participants, allow researchers to gather data on the efficacy of potential vaccines for final regulatory approvals.

A screenshot of a China National Biotec Group poster on Weibo.

Argentina and Peru are two of the Latin American countries hardest hit by the novel coronavirus. As of Thursday, the country has reported nearly 550,000 confirmed cases in total, ranking sixth worldwide.

Morocco authorities, later on, the same day, also approved phase 3 clinical trials for the CNBG vaccine. Pakistan has already started Phase 3 trial in Karachi.

