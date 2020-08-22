Nepal, Israel Sign Agreement Visa Easing To Diplomatic Passport Holders

Nepal, Israel Sign Agreement Visa Easing To Diplomatic Passport Holders

Aug. 22, 2020, 2:54 p.m.

Diplomatic passport holders of Nepal and Israel will not require a VISA to travel to one another country for up to 90 days reports RSS.

An agreement to this end was signed between the two countries on Friday.

At a function held at the Foreign Ministry of Israel in Jerusalem, Nepali Ambassador to Israel Dr Anjan Shakya and the Foreign Minister of Israel signed the agreement on behalf of their respective countries, according to the Nepali Embassy in Jerusalem.

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-20 at 10.01.34.jpeg

On the occasion, Ambassador Shakya proposed increasing the training period of Nepali students coming to Israel on the 'learn and earn' project to develop them as expert consultants.

According to RSS, the best among the students should be selected to continue beyond the currently 11 month-long training period, she said.

Matters relating to resuming recruitment of Nepalis as caregivers and in other areas of employment were also discussed during the meeting, the Embassy has said in a statement.

Agencies

India Reports Nearly 70,000 COVID-19 Cases Total Reach 29,75,702 , 945 Deaths
Aug 22, 2020
Sevilla Beats Inter Milan To Win Record Europa League
Aug 22, 2020
Green Climate Fund Approved US$ 27.4 Million Grant To Nepal
Aug 21, 2020
Steve Bannon, Key To Trump's Rise, Charged With Defrauding Border-Wall Supporters
Aug 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Is Under Prohibitory Order To Contain COVID-19
Aug 20, 2020

More on News

Police Holds 1200 People, 884 Vehicles Violating Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Is Under Prohibitory Order To Contain COVID-19 By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Embassy Of Israel Hosts A Program Sharing Smiles On The Occasion Of Father’s Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Supreme Court Issues Interim Order To Allow Kishor Shrestha To Perform His Duty As Acting Chair Of Press Council By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley To Shutdown From Today Midnight To Contain COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Rajbhandari, Adhikari And Khadka Are Appointed As Ambassadors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Records 216 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 31117 With 634 New Cases Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2020
Ganesh Chauthi Or Cha Tha Puja: Worshiping The Moon This Day Helps To Free Of False Accusation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2020
India Reports Nearly 70,000 COVID-19 Cases Total Reach 29,75,702 , 945 Deaths By Agencies Aug 22, 2020
UN And DFID To Support COVID-19 Response And Disaster Preparedness And Response In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2020
Nepal To Resume Evacuation Flights From September 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75