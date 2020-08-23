COVID-19 Update: 818 New Cases Total Reaches 31935

Aug. 23, 2020, 4:31 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 818 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the total raches 31,935. More

He said that in 8,026 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 818 persons, 220 females and 598 males were found with the virus infection.

He said that 281 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 58 percent.

There are 13,155 active cases of COVID-19 of which, are in 9,212 institutional isolation and 3,943 are in home isolation. Some 11,414 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine centers across the nation.

Of the active COVID-19 patients, 137 are admitted to ICU and 10 are receiving treatment in a ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 31,935 including 18,631 cases of recovery and 149 death cases.

