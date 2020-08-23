Nearly 5,900 People Are Dying Every 24 Hours From COVID-19 Globally

Nearly 5,900 People Are Dying Every 24 Hours From COVID-19 Globally

Aug. 23, 2020, 9:16 a.m.

The global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 800,000 on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil and India leading the rise in fatalities.

Nearly 5,900 people are dying every 24 hours from COVID-19 on average, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the past two weeks that ended on Friday.

That equates to 246 people per hour, or one person every 15 seconds.

The rate of deaths is holding steady with it taking 17 days to go from 700,000 to 800,000 deaths — the same time it took to go from 600,000 to 700,000.

The U.S. death toll surpassed 170,000 on Sunday, the highest in the world. While the number of new cases is down from a peak in July, the country is still seeing over 360,000 new cases a week.

Many public schools and universities reopened classrooms to students despite positive test rates of nearly 20% in some parts of the country. Less than a week after welcoming students, some schools are switching to online-only learning due to a spike in infections.

In India, the world’s second-most populous country, COVID-19 deaths topped 50,000 on Monday, five months after the country reported its first coronavirus fatality.

India is only the third country, behind Brazil and the United States, to record more than 2 million infections. It has a relatively low case fatality rate of 1.9%, compared to the world average of 3.5%, but that may be due to underreporting.

Case fatality rates are about 3% in the United States and Brazil.

Health experts have raised the alarm that Brazil and the United States still have no coordinated plan to fight the pandemic, as many officials focus on reopening schools and businesses, which is likely to worsen the outbreak.

Brazil’s death toll from COVID-19 passed 100,000 on Aug. 8 and continues to climb as most Brazilian cities reopen shops and dining even though the pandemic has yet to peak there.

REUTERS

WHO Says Children Aged 12 And Over Should Wear Masks Like Adults
Aug 23, 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic Could Be Over Within Two Years - WHO Head
Aug 22, 2020
Singapore Scientists Find Coronavirus Variant With Milder Infections
Aug 21, 2020
Russia To Supply Mexico At Least 2,000 Doses Of Sputnik Vaccine To Test
Aug 21, 2020
One In four Indians Could Have Been Infected With Coronavirus
Aug 20, 2020

More on Health

WHO Says Children Aged 12 And Over Should Wear Masks Like Adults By REUTERS 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
Argentina Joins Chinese Coronavirus Vaccine Phase 3 Trial By Agencies 17 hours, 11 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Records 216 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 15 minutes ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 31117 With 634 New Cases Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 31 minutes ago
Nepal Government Starts Using Remdesivir To Treat COVID-19 Patient By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Coronavirus Pandemic Could Be Over Within Two Years - WHO Head By REUTERS 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

NEA: Manual To Digital By Keshab Poudel Aug 23, 2020
Rishi Panchami 2020: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2020
Heavy Rain Is likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2020
Nepal, Israel Sign Agreement Visa Easing To Diplomatic Passport Holders By Agencies Aug 22, 2020
Ganesh Chauthi Or Cha Tha Puja: Worshiping The Moon This Day Helps To Free Of False Accusation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2020
India Reports Nearly 70,000 COVID-19 Cases Total Reach 29,75,702 , 945 Deaths By Agencies Aug 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75