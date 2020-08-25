Nepal Total COVID-19 Cases Surges To 33,533 With 855 New Cases

Aug. 25, 2020, 4:35 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 855 new cases of COVID-19 today. With this the total number of cases reached 33533.

He said that in 11,327 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 855 persons were found with the virus infection.More

He said that 313 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 57 per cent.

Currently, there are 14,250 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8,581 are in institutional isolation and 5,669 are in home isolation. Some 10,453 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 33,533 including 19,119 cases of recovery and 164 death cases.

