Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Data Could Go To Regulators This Year

Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Data Could Go To Regulators This Year

Aug. 25, 2020, 6:15 p.m.

Trial data for the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca’s possible coronavirus vaccine could be given to regulators this year but corners cannot be cut to speed up approval for emergency use, a scientist leading the trials said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The Oxford vaccine produced an immune response in its first human trials, underlining its position as one of the leading candidates in the race to combat a virus that has led to hundreds of thousands of deaths and crippled the global economy.

“It is just possible that if the cases accrue rapidly in the clinical trials, that we could have that data before regulators this year,” Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, told BBC Radio of progress in larger, late-stage trials.

“Then there would be a process that they go through in order to make a full assessment of the data.”

The trials hit the headlines earlier this week when the Financial Times reported the Trump administration was considering fast-tracking the vaccine for use in the United States ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

One option being explored would involve the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarding “emergency use authorization” in October to the potential vaccine, the newspaper said.

Pollard said the process for emergency use authorisation was well established. “But it still involves having carefully conducted data ... and evidence that it actually works,” he said.

The Financial Times reported that Washington was considering basing emergency approval of the vaccine on just a small UK study of around 10,000 people.

Pollard, the chief investigator of the global clinical trials of the vaccine candidate, said AstraZeneca would take the data to regulators once the scientists were satisfied with it.

He said Oxford had enrolled about 20,000 people in trials across Britain, Brazil and South Africa, with AstraZeneca leading a U.S. trial of 30,000 people.

“The size of the trials still isn’t the issue here, what you need is to have enough cases accruing during the time of observation in the trials,” Pollard said.

REUTERS

Pandemic Pace Slows Worldwide But Virus Is Spreading In Nepal And India: WHO
Aug 25, 2020
WHO Says 172 Countries Engaging With Global COVID-19 Vaccine Plan
Aug 24, 2020
China Giving Experimental Coronavirus Vaccines To High-risk Groups Since July
Aug 23, 2020
WHO Says Children Aged 12 And Over Should Wear Masks Like Adults
Aug 23, 2020
Nearly 5,900 People Are Dying Every 24 Hours From COVID-19 Globally
Aug 23, 2020

More on Health

Pandemic Pace Slows Worldwide But Virus Is Spreading In Nepal And India: WHO By REUTERS 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Recorded 232 COVID-19 Cases On Tuesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
Nepal Total COVID-19 Cases Surges To 33,533 With 855 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
Hong Kong Reports First Case Of COVID-19 Re-infection By Agencies 13 hours, 23 minutes ago
Finland To Deploy Sniffer Dogs At Helsinki International Airport To Check Coronavirus By Agencies 14 hours, 19 minutes ago
WHO Says 172 Countries Engaging With Global COVID-19 Vaccine Plan By REUTERS 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

NEPAL-CHINA RELATIONS: 65 Years Of Celebrations By A Correspondent Aug 25, 2020
RAM TEMPLE: Celebrations In Nepal By A Correspondent Aug 25, 2020
Avoidable Disasters By Ngamindra Dahal, PhD and Hemant Ojha, PhD Aug 25, 2020
Bhutan Contained COVID-19 In Phuentsholing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 25, 2020
Towards Enhanced Disaster Risk Reduction In The Koshi River Basin: A Look At The Downstream Reaches Of Bihar In India By KRIPA SHRESTHA & NISHIKANT GUPTA Aug 25, 2020
Nepal Records A Surplus BOP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 25, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75