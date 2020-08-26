Kathmandu Valley’s DAOs Extended Prohibitory Order In Till September 2

District Administration Offices of Kathmandu Valley have extended prohibitory order issued in the Kathmandu Valley for one more week or Till September 2.

The joint meeting of the Chief District Officers (CDOs) of Kathmadu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur held on Wednesday at the Kathmandu District Administration Office decided to extend the lockdown for one week till September 2.

The ongoing prohibitory order, imposed on August 19 was supposed to end today.

The chief of the district security authorities, mayor of the municipalities and chief of the health offices were also present in the meeting.