Nepal And Russia Discuss On Investment In Nepal’s Railway Project

Nepal And Russia Discuss On Investment In Nepal’s Railway Project

Aug. 26, 2020, 9:11 a.m.

Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, and Urban Development Basanta Kumar Nembang has proposed Russia to participate in any one of the five sections of the metro project with Russian technology and investment reports The Rising Nepal.

Holding a discussion with the Russian Ambassador to Nepal Aleksei Novikov, who had called on minister at the latter’s office regarding the possible investment cooperation,

Novikov pledged his support in initiating the cooperation. "I am enthusiastic about development cooperation in Nepal," he said.

1574847598Basanta_Nembang.jpg

The minister has sought Russian investment support for at least in the Inruwa-Bardibas section of East-West Railway, said the ministry. They also discussed the Russian cooperation in Rs. 450 billion 72-km l Kathmandu Metro Rail Project.

Minister Nembang has proposed Russia to participate in any one of the five sections of the metro project with Russian technology and investment. In response, Novikov pledged his support in initiating the cooperation. "I am enthusiastic about development cooperation in Nepal," he said.

The minister also wished Russia the best in the development of vaccine for the COVID-19 treatment and said that it would help in saving the humankind.

Issues of bilateral interests and mutual relations as well as projects developed with Russian support such as Kanti Hospital, Panauti Hydroelectricity Project, Janakpur Cigarette Fcatory, Agricultural Input Industry, Birgunj Sugar Mill, Rosin and Turpentine Plant, and Pathlaiya-Dhalkebar section of the East-West Highway were discussed during the meeting reports the daily.

Agencies

COVID-19 Positive Rate Decline In India
Aug 26, 2020
Messi Tells Barcelona He's Leaving: Where Could He Go Next
Aug 26, 2020
Hong Kong Reports First Case Of COVID-19 Re-infection
Aug 25, 2020
Sonia Gandhi Continues As Interim President Of Indian Congress
Aug 25, 2020
Finland To Deploy Sniffer Dogs At Helsinki International Airport To Check Coronavirus
Aug 25, 2020

More on National

NEICHU MAYER Worth The Honor By A Correspondent 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
NEPAL-CHINA RELATIONS: 65 Years Of Celebrations By A Correspondent 16 hours, 53 minutes ago
RAM TEMPLE: Celebrations In Nepal By A Correspondent 16 hours, 58 minutes ago
DEV SUMSHER RANA: Against Slavery By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 4 hours ago
MELAMCHI PROJECT: Role Of Madhav Trio By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 16 hours ago
Save The Children Handed Over Seven Units Of ICU Ventilators To Nepal Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Positive Rate Decline In India By Agencies Aug 26, 2020
Could U.S. Regulators Authorize A COVID-19 Vaccine Before The Election? By REUTERS Aug 26, 2020
Messi Tells Barcelona He's Leaving: Where Could He Go Next By Agencies Aug 26, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2020
Pandemic Pace Slows Worldwide But Virus Is Spreading In Nepal And India: WHO By REUTERS Aug 25, 2020
Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Data Could Go To Regulators This Year By REUTERS Aug 25, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75