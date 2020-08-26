Nepal And Russia Discuss On Investment In Nepal’s Railway Project

Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, and Urban Development Basanta Kumar Nembang has proposed Russia to participate in any one of the five sections of the metro project with Russian technology and investment reports The Rising Nepal.

Holding a discussion with the Russian Ambassador to Nepal Aleksei Novikov, who had called on minister at the latter’s office regarding the possible investment cooperation,

Novikov pledged his support in initiating the cooperation. "I am enthusiastic about development cooperation in Nepal," he said.

The minister has sought Russian investment support for at least in the Inruwa-Bardibas section of East-West Railway, said the ministry. They also discussed the Russian cooperation in Rs. 450 billion 72-km l Kathmandu Metro Rail Project.

Minister Nembang has proposed Russia to participate in any one of the five sections of the metro project with Russian technology and investment. In response, Novikov pledged his support in initiating the cooperation. "I am enthusiastic about development cooperation in Nepal," he said.

The minister also wished Russia the best in the development of vaccine for the COVID-19 treatment and said that it would help in saving the humankind.

Issues of bilateral interests and mutual relations as well as projects developed with Russian support such as Kanti Hospital, Panauti Hydroelectricity Project, Janakpur Cigarette Fcatory, Agricultural Input Industry, Birgunj Sugar Mill, Rosin and Turpentine Plant, and Pathlaiya-Dhalkebar section of the East-West Highway were discussed during the meeting reports the daily.