Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At A Few Places Of Bagmati, Gndaki, Karnali, Province 5 And Sudur Paschim

Aug. 27, 2020, 6:39 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, during the next 24 hours there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province.

A low pressure area is over Bay of Bengal. The monsoon trough is now passing through India close to western parts of Nepal.

